Ukraine Cannot Wait Years for Patriot Missiles — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine cannot wait years for the delivery of missiles for the Patriot systems, as Russia continues to strike energy infrastructure and is preparing to use ballistic missiles more intensively this winter. According to him, Russian strikes damaged energy facilities in four regions last night alone, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without electricity.

On November 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for the swift implementation of decisions to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense. He emphasized that the country discusses the need for missiles for the Patriot systems with its partners on a daily basis, but Ukraine cannot wait years for their delivery.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is continuing negotiations with the United States, European countries, and other partners who can assist with air defense capabilities. This month, the United States and European countries have already approved new aid packages for Ukraine. “Every day, we communicate our need for missiles for the Patriot systems with the U.S., Europe, and other partners who can help. And this month, the U.S. and European countries announced new decisions regarding aid packages for Ukraine. But these deliveries cannot wait years,” the president noted.

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He also reported that just last night, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure in four regions—Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, and Khmelnytskyi. Substations, transformers, and power lines were targeted. These facilities supply electricity to residential buildings, so the damage to the energy infrastructure has directly affected people’s daily lives. According to Zelenskyy, hundreds of thousands of families are currently without power.

Separately, the president cited data on the intensity of Russian attacks over the past week. During this time, Russia launched 1,940 attack drones, over 1,580 guided aerial bombs, and 44 missiles of various types at Ukraine. Of these, 36 were ballistic missiles. Zelenskyy noted that Russian troops are trying to take full advantage of the lack of capabilities to intercept ballistic missiles. According to him, Russia continues to destroy Ukrainian infrastructure and attack civilians, while relying on the use of ballistic missiles this winter.

That is precisely why, the head of state emphasized, decisions to strengthen air defense must not only be made but also implemented as quickly as possible. “Russia is destroying infrastructure and killing our people right now and is banking on ballistic missiles this winter. Consequently, decisions regarding air defense must be implemented now,” Zelenskyy concluded.

The president thanked all partners who are helping Ukraine defend its airspace. The head of state wrote about this on his Telegram channel, commenting on Russian strikes against the Ukrainian power grid.

On the night of Saturday, November 1, Russia attacked Ukraine with 433 strike drones. Air defense forces neutralized 371 targets, but hits were recorded at 16 locations, and debris from downed drones fell at 14 additional sites. As of 7:30 a.m., more than 40 Russian drones remained in the air, and combat operations were ongoing.

Throughout the day on October 31, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 168 attack drones. Air defense forces shot down and neutralized 122 enemy drones.

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