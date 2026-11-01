On November 1, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Russian “Kamensky” plant in the Rostov region, which is involved in missile production, had been struck. The Ukrainian Armed Forces also struck Russian air defense facilities—the “Pantsir-S2” complex and a command-and-control vehicle for the S-400 “Triumph” system. According to the president’s estimate, the total value of the air defense targets struck is approximately $70 million.

Among the targets struck was the “Kamensky” plant, located in Russia’s Rostov Oblast. The facility is involved in the production of missile systems for the Russian military-industrial complex. In addition to the industrial facility, the Ukrainian military also struck Russian air defense equipment. Specifically, these include the “Pantsir-S2” anti-aircraft missile and gun system and a command and control vehicle that is part of the S-400 “Triumph” air defense system.

According to Zelenskyy’s estimate, the combined value of these two air defense systems is approximately $70 million. Russia uses such systems to protect critical military, industrial, and infrastructure facilities from air attacks. The strike on the “Kamensky” plant may affect the operations of a facility involved in the production of weapons for the Russian army. At the same time, damage to air defense systems potentially weakens the protection of military facilities in the region.

The president’s statement did not provide further details of the operation, particularly regarding the extent of damage to the plant or the condition of the targeted air defense systems. Information on the results of the strikes must also be confirmed by relevant data from the scene. Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the results of the operations on his Telegram channel.

On the night of November 1, drones attacked the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia. In the Kstovo District, an industrial facility sustained significant damage. Russian Telegram channels report that the “Lukoil-Nizhegorodnaftorgsintez” oil refinery may have been targeted.

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