Russia launched nearly 2,000 drones and 44 missiles at Ukraine over the course of a week

On November 1, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that over the course of a week, Russian forces had launched 1,940 attack drones, more than 1,580 guided bombs, and 44 missiles at Ukraine. Of those missiles, 36 were ballistic. Last night, energy infrastructure came under attack again—strikes were recorded in four regions, and hundreds of thousands of families were left without power.

Russia continues to attack Ukraine with high intensity and is attempting to exploit the lack of capabilities to intercept ballistic missiles. “This week, Russia launched 1,940 attack drones, over 1,580 guided missiles, and 44 missiles of various types at Ukraine, 36 of which were ballistic,” the president noted.

He emphasized that such a volume of strikes places a serious strain on Ukraine’s air defense. It is particularly difficult to intercept ballistic missiles, as special systems and corresponding missiles are required to destroy them.

The energy sector came under attack again

Zelenskyy also reported a nighttime attack on energy infrastructure. Russian forces struck targets in four regions: Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, and Khmelnytskyi.

Substations, transformers, and power lines were hit. These facilities supply electricity to residential buildings and other sites. Following the attack, repair crews began working on-site to restore damaged equipment and restore power to consumers.

According to the president, despite the efforts of energy workers, hundreds of thousands of families remain without power. He thanked everyone who has joined in the effort to restore the damaged infrastructure.

Ukraine Awaits Missiles for the Patriot System

Separately, Zelenskyy mentioned Ukraine’s need for missiles for the Patriot air defense systems. He said that the Ukrainian side discusses this issue daily with the United States, European countries, and other partners who can provide assistance.

The president noted that over the past month, the U.S. and several European countries have approved new decisions regarding support packages for Ukraine. At the same time, he emphasized that it is important not only to agree on the deliveries but also to receive the necessary missiles as quickly as possible. “But these deliveries cannot wait for years,” Zelenskyy stressed.

According to him, Russia continues to destroy Ukrainian infrastructure and kill people. This winter, the president believes, Russian troops will rely heavily on ballistic missiles. That is precisely why Ukraine must strengthen its air defense now, rather than delaying the necessary decisions. At the end of his address, Zelenskyy thanked everyone who is helping to defend Ukraine’s skies. Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

Over the course of October 31, there were 264 combat engagements between Ukrainian defenders and Russian troops on the front lines. The highest number of attacks was recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Defense Forces repelled 55 assaults. In total, the Russian army carried out 74 airstrikes, dropped 230 guided bombs, and deployed over 6,500 kamikaze drones.

As of November 1, 2026, the Russian army’s total losses since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have reached approximately 1,590,270 soldiers. In the past 24 hours alone, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russians lost another 2,100 personnel. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed dozens of pieces of Russian military equipment and nearly 1,000 drones.

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