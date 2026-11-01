Russian occupiers have stepped up their assaults and use of military equipment in northern Kharkiv Oblast

Russian troops have intensified their offensive operations in the border areas of Kharkiv Oblast, deploying infantry units and heavy equipment in an effort to expand their zone of control. This was reported by Andriy Demchenko, a spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

According to the State Border Guard Service representative, it is in the Kharkiv region—specifically in the defense zone of the “Gart” border brigade—that the highest level of enemy activity is currently being observed among all northern border sectors.

Localized attack attempts are also being recorded in the Shostka and Konotop districts of the Sumy region, though the overall intensity of enemy activity there remains lower. At the same time, in the Chernihiv region, the occupying forces do not have sufficient troop concentrations to launch an offensive, and the activity of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups along the border has recently decreased significantly.

Source: National Telethon.

In October, the Defense Forces liberated 96.2 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory, which is 10.4 square kilometers more than the area captured by Russian occupation forces during the same period.

In October 2026, the Russian army lost 54,400 servicemen killed or seriously wounded, marking the highest monthly figure since the start of the full-scale invasion. That’s equivalent to 9 parades on Red Square, 200 subway cars, or the population of Chukotka.

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