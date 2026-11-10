Servicemembers of the 107th Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine worked underground for 28 days inside a metal pipe 1.3 meters in diameter, unable to stretch out properly or relieve their pain with medication. Despite the extremely difficult conditions, the Ukrainian defenders completed their combat mission and established two underground passages to the enemy’s positions.

Soldier Ihor Nazhyga, a native of the village of Lomachyntsi in Chernivtsi Oblast, recounted the story of this operation.

In June 2024, near Krasnohorivka in the Pokrovsk direction, soldiers of the 94th Battalion of the 107th Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces were tasked with digging underground passages to the positions of the Russian occupiers.

“We were tasked with creating an exit from the tunnel at two points. We had to dig an exit to our old position, which had already been occupied by the enemy. We also dug an additional passage that would allow us to take another advantageous position,” Igor recalls.

The work was carried out inside an old metal pipe 1.3 meters in diameter and about 800 meters long. Up to six soldiers were inside at any given time.

At first, they had to break up the soil with sapper shovels. Later, the soldiers received a battery-powered jackhammer, which made the work easier. The excavated soil was placed in bags and carried inside the pipe so that Russian troops would not notice any traces of the underground work.

Due to the limited space, the soldiers were forced to work in a crouched position the entire time. This caused severe back pain, so the soldiers had to take medication.

“Our medic handed out the ampoules, and we injected ourselves. When I started feeling pain, I gave myself a shot and kept going. Because we knew the mission had to be completed,” says Ihor.

The defenders took turns resting, slept on sleeping pads, and tried not to go above ground during the day to avoid being spotted by Russian drones.

The danger was constant: shelling was taking place nearby, and on one occasion, a Russian drone dropped a gas grenade directly at the entrance to the pipeline.

“We didn’t even hear it fall; we were told about it over the radio. Fortunately, thanks to the additional exit we had dug, a draft formed and drew the gas out, so no one was hurt,” recalls Ihor Nazhyga.

Over the course of 28 days, the soldiers were able to complete their mission and set up two exits from the underground passage. Later, other Ukrainian defenders used it to catch the enemy off guard.

Ihor Nazhyga admits that he will never forget those 28 days underground. He also notes that some of his comrades who participated in the operation alongside him have since been killed.

The soldier emphasizes that people should remember their heroic deeds, as well as the contributions of other Territorial Defense Forces fighters.

“The contribution of the Territorial Defense Forces often goes unnoticed. People often know the brigade we fought with, but they don’t know that our fighters were there too. Our guys deserve to have their work recognized as well,” Ihor Nazhyga says with conviction.

This was reported by the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As a reminder, fighters from the 23rd Assault Regiment of the R.U.G took part in the “Veles” counteroffensive operation in the Kupiansk sector, during which Ukrainian defenders advanced more than 15 kilometers through underground tunnels and captured over 30 Russian soldiers. The operation was carried out by a Defense Forces group under the command of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine, “Charter.”

The Russian military is training specialized units to conduct combat operations underground. Meanwhile, fighters from the 13th Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard “Charter” are already engaging Russian forces in old Soviet gas pipelines near Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region.

In addition, Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Donetsk region near two settlements—Rai-Oleksandrivka and Vilne.

Over the past day, October 22, there were 165 combat engagements on the front lines. Among the specified sectors, Russian troops carried out the largest number of attacks in the Pokrovsk sector, where 15 assaults were recorded.

Prior to this, the General Staff updated the data on Russian losses in the war against Ukraine as of October 23.

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