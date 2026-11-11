Russian troops have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times since the evening of November 10

Since Tuesday evening, November 10, Russian occupiers have launched more than ten strikes on the Dnipropetrovsk region. The attacks sparked a fire.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional state administration, reported this on Telegram.

According to him, the enemy used drones and fired artillery.

Infrastructure was damaged in Pavlohrad and Kryvyi Rih. In the Nikopol district, the Russians struck the district center, as well as the Pokrovka and Marganets communities.

In the Verkhivtsev community of the Kamyanske district, a garage was damaged. A fire broke out, Ganza concluded.

In addition, Russian troops carried out three airstrikes on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region on November 9–10. As a result of the attack, five buildings were destroyed, at least 82 homes were damaged, and one person was injured, according to Vadym Lyakh, head of the city’s military administration.

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and 10 other settlements in the region. Eight people were injured as a result of the shelling, including a boy aged 1 year and 11 months, Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on November 10.

On November 10, Russian forces attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Holovanivskyi District of the Kirovohrad region. The strike caused a fire.

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