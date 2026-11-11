Russia launched a missile strike on Kharkiv; garages and cars were on fire

In the Saltivsky District of Kharkiv, one person was injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on the night of November 11. A large-scale fire broke out after a missile struck the grounds of a garage cooperative, engulfing 900 square meters.

According to rescue workers, Russian forces launched missile strikes on the Saltivsky district of the city that night. One of the strikes set the garage cooperative on fire.

The flames engulfed 38 garage bays and 15 cars. The total area affected by the fire was 900 square meters.

In addition, the shelling damaged multi-story residential buildings, passenger cars, and garages.

Units of the State Emergency Service were on the scene of the Russian attack. Psychologists and bomb disposal experts were also called in to help deal with the aftermath of the strike. One person was injured as a result of the shelling.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

On the night of November 10–11, Russian troops attacked the Rivne region with strike drones. As a result of the shelling in the Kostopil community, three private homes were damaged; in one of them, a wall and the roof were destroyed. This was reported by Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional State Administration.

In addition, Russian troops carried out three airstrikes on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region on November 9–10. As a result of the attack, five houses were destroyed, at least 82 homes were damaged, and one person was injured, according to Vadym Lyakh, head of the city’s military administration.

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and 10 other settlements in the region. Eight people were injured as a result of the shelling, including a boy aged 1 year and 11 months, Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, reported on November 10.

On November 10, Russian forces attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Holovanivskyi District of the Kirovohrad region. The strike caused a fire.

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