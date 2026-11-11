Russian troops shelled 35 settlements in the Kherson region over the past 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, as of the morning of November 11, Russian invaders attacked 35 settlements in the Kherson region. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed and three others were wounded.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, reported this on Facebook.

According to him, the following areas were subjected to enemy drone attacks, airstrikes, and artillery shelling: Antonivka, Komyshany, Prydniprovske, Beryslav, Novovorontsovka, Novoraysk, Khreshchenivka, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Sofiivka, Tomyna Balka, Novodmytrivka, Kizomys, Dniprovske, Veletenske, Bilozerka, Pryozernoye, Sadove, Molodizhne, Kostyrka, Virivka, Darivka, Fedorivka, Mykilskoye, Ulyanivka, Ingulets, Chaychyne, Zmiivka, Ivanivka, Lvove, Mykhailivka, Novokairy, Novooleksandrivka, Tyahynka, and Kherson.

Six high-rise buildings, three private homes, a farm building, and a supermarket were damaged.

As Prokudin noted, eight people were evacuated yesterday from the liberated communities in the region.

In addition, Russian troops carried out three airstrikes on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region on November 9–10. As a result of the attack, five buildings were destroyed, at least 82 homes were damaged, and one person was injured, according to Vadym Lyakh, head of the city’s military administration.

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and 10 other settlements in the region. Eight people were injured in the shelling, including a boy aged 1 year and 11 months, Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on November 10.

On November 10, Russian forces attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Holovanivskyi District of the Kirovohrad region. The strike caused a fire.

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