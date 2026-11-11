On the night of November 10–11, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with a guided air-to-ground missile and 163 drones of various types.

Of the drones launched, 91 were jet-powered. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 144 aerial targets.

Starting at 6:00 p.m. on November 10, the enemy attacked Ukraine with an X-59/69 guided air-to-ground missile from the Black Sea and 163 strike UAVs, including:

Shahed, 91 of which were jet-powered;

“Gerbera”;

S8000 “Banderol”/“Dan-T”;

“Parody”-type decoy drones.

The drones were launched from the directions of Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, and Shatalovo in Russia, as well as from the temporarily occupied town of Gvardeyskoye in Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defenses had destroyed or neutralized 144 aerial targets. Among them were 14 “Banderole”/“Dan-T” drones and 130 UAVs of other types, including 72 jet-powered ones.

At the same time, enemy airstrikes were recorded at 17 locations, and debris from downed targets fell at seven locations.

Kharkiv Region

Overnight, Russian troops launched missile strikes on the Saltivsky District of Kharkiv.

One of the strikes caused a massive fire on the grounds of a garage cooperative. The fire spread over 900 square meters, engulfing 38 garage bays and 15 cars.

In addition, multi-story residential buildings, passenger cars, and garages were damaged. One person was injured. Units of the State Emergency Service were on the scene.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Overnight, Russian troops attacked four districts of the region more than 10 times with drones and artillery.

Infrastructure was damaged in Pavlohrad and Kryvyi Rih.

In the Nikopol district, the district center, as well as the Pokrovska and Marganetska communities, came under attack.

In the Verkhivtsevka community of the Kamyanske district, a garage was damaged, and a fire broke out.

According to regional authorities, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 28 enemy drones over the region overnight.

Zaporizhzhia Region

On the evening of November 10, Russian troops struck one of the villages in the Zaporizhzhia district.

While extinguishing the fire, rescue workers freed two injured women and transported them to the hospital. The victims are receiving the necessary medical care.

In total, six people were injured as a result of the attack.

At various locations, rescue workers extinguished fires in four damaged private homes, an apartment on the third floor of a high-rise building, the facade of a store, and the wheel of a semi-trailer. All emergency services were on the scene.

Rivne Oblast

Three private residential homes were damaged as a result of a nighttime attack on the Kostopil community. In one of them, a wall and the roof were destroyed.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. Representatives of the relevant services are working at the scene.

Cherkasy Oblast

Over the Cherkasy region, the Ukrainian military shot down one Russian drone.

In the Uman district, an energy facility was damaged as a result of the attack. As of this morning, some consumers remained without power. Repair crews have been working since last night to restore power as quickly as possible.

Consequences of the Russian attacks on November 10

On the night of November 9–10, beginning at 6:00 p.m. on November 9, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile and 162 strike drones. Among them were Shahed drones—including 96 jet-powered ones—as well as “Gerbera” and “Parody”-type decoy drones.

The launches were carried out from Bryansk, Orel, Shatalovo, and Millerovo in Russia, as well as from the temporarily occupied Crimea, specifically the Gvardeyskiy district.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were deployed to repel the air attack.

“According to preliminary data, as of 7:30 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or neutralized 135 enemy UAVs, including Shahed-type drones (70 of which were jet-powered), Gerber drones, and other types of drones, as well as several attack drones while still in the air; combat operations are ongoing!” the Air Force reported.

At that time, hits were recorded at 19 locations, and debris from downed targets was found at nine locations.

Kirovohrad Oblast

Russian troops attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Holovanivskyi District. The strike caused a fire.

Due to the threat of further shelling, it was difficult for rescue workers to extinguish the fire. The blaze was eventually contained, after which efforts began to fully extinguish it.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

On the night of November 9–10, Russian troops launched more than 20 drone attacks on four districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The attacks damaged a business, infrastructure facilities, garages, and a car.

In particular, a fire broke out at a factory in Dnipro after it was hit. In the Nikopol district, the district center, as well as the Marganetsk and Chervonohryhorivsk communities, came under attack.

Damage was also reported in the Vilnohirsk community of the Kamyanske district and in Kryvyi Rih.

Kyiv Region

According to Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, Russian attacks in the Kyiv region claimed the life of one person over the past 24 hours. Nine more people were injured, including a minor.

The most extensive damage was recorded in the Bila Tserkva, Vyshhorod, and Boryspil districts of the region.

“All necessary services are working on the ground. Assistance is being provided to the victims. We are doing everything possible to support everyone who has suffered from the enemy’s attack,” wrote Timur Tkachenko.

Poltava Oblast

In the Poltava region, the Kremenchuk district came under attack. One man was injured as a result of the attack.

A fire also broke out in a residential building, a farm structure, and two cars.

Sumy Region

On the morning of November 10, a Russian drone carried out a targeted attack on a commuter train in Sumy.

“At the time of the strike, the train was at the railway station. There were no passengers on board, and the train crew was taking cover. Fortunately, there were no casualties,” said Oleg Grigorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Odesa Region

As a result of yet another attack on civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region, a logistics company was hit for the third time.

Equipment was damaged. The fire that broke out after the strike has already been extinguished. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties. Relevant emergency services were on the scene.

Vinnytsia Region

Energy infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of yet another Russian attack in the Vinnytsia region.

Utility workers are working to restore power.

Sumy Region

On the morning of November 9, Russian troops carried out a targeted attack in Sumy on a vehicle carrying energy sector workers.

Three workers were injured as a result of a strike by an enemy drone. All were promptly taken to the hospital. Preliminary reports indicate that one of the victims sustained serious injuries. At the time of this report, he was undergoing surgery.

Cherkasy Region

On the evening of November 8 and overnight, air defense forces and mobile fire teams shot down five Russian missiles and five drones over the Cherkasy region. No injuries were reported.

In Cherkasy, damage from strikes on critical infrastructure was observed. Additionally, debris and the blast wave damaged at least three houses in a residential area. A garage caught fire.

At another location, a private company’s building was damaged.

In the Cherkasy district, debris from an enemy target damaged a critical infrastructure facility.

In the Uman district, eight bales of straw were burned after a Russian drone crashed in a field.

Rivne Region

The northern part of Rivne Oblast came under Russian attack in the evening and overnight. The energy sector, businesses, and residential areas were targeted.

There were no casualties.

Khmelnytskyi Oblast

In Khmelnytskyi, private residential buildings were damaged as a result of enemy strikes. A fire also broke out.

No reports of casualties have been received.

Poltava Oblast

In the Hlobyn community of the Kremenchuk district, a Russian drone struck the grounds of a private residence.

The strike caused a fire in a farm building. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

On the night of November 8–9, Russian forces launched nearly 20 drone attacks on five districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In Dnipro, a business was damaged; in Kamianske, infrastructure was damaged. In the Hrechanopodivska community of the Kryvyi Rih district, Russian forces also struck an infrastructure facility.

In the Samarivsky District, the enemy attacked the Pishchanska and Cherkaska communities. A service station and vehicles were damaged.

In the Nikopol region, the district center and the Pokrovska community came under attack.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Saltivsky district of Kharkiv, one person was injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on the night of November 11. A large-scale fire broke out after a missile struck a garage cooperative, engulfing 900 square meters.

On the night of November 11, Russian troops attacked the Rivne region with strike drones. As a result of the shelling in the Kostopil community, three private homes were damaged; in one of them, a wall and the roof were destroyed. This was reported by Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional State Administration.

In addition, Russian troops carried out three airstrikes on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region on November 9–10. As a result of the attack, five houses were destroyed, at least 82 homes were damaged, and one person was injured, according to Vadym Lyakh, head of the city’s military administration.

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and 10 other settlements in the region. Eight people were injured in the shelling, including a boy aged 1 year and 11 months, Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on November 10.

On November 10, Russian forces attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Holovanivskyi District of the Kirovohrad region. The strike caused a fire.

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