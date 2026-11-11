Russia damaged a private home in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv

A private home in the Darnytskyi district of the capital was damaged as a result of a Russian strike. As of the morning of November 11, there is no information about other consequences of the attack.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

“A private home was damaged in the Darnytskyi district as a result of an enemy attack. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties,” the statement reads.

In addition, Russian forces carried out three airstrikes on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region on November 9–10. As a result of the attack, five houses were destroyed, at least 82 homes were damaged, and one person was injured, according to Vadym Lyakh, head of the city military administration.

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and 10 other settlements in the region. Eight people were injured as a result of the shelling, including a boy aged 1 year and 11 months, Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on November 10.

On November 10, Russian forces attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Holovanivskyi District of the Kirovohrad region. The strike caused a fire.

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