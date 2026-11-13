Russia has reported one of the largest drone attacks; there have been fatalities

On the night of November 12–13, 1,198 Ukrainian drones were reportedly shot down over regions of Russia and the temporarily occupied Crimea. These figures were released by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, since the start of the full-scale war, the only time a larger number of drones were shot down in a single night was on October 29—when the Russian side reported 1,214 drones.

Andrei Bocharov, governor of the Volgograd region, reported four dead and two wounded. According to him, the casualties were “employees of the southern industrial zone of Volgograd.”

At the same time, according to information from monitoring Telegram channels, the Volgograd Oil Refinery may have been hit.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated that 467 drones were heading toward the Moscow region.

“Most of them were destroyed by the Defense Ministry’s air defense system at a distance; 144 drones were neutralized as they approached Moscow,” he said.

This was reported by the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry.

On the night of November 13, Russia’s Rostov Region came under a massive drone attack. According to local authorities, a man was injured in Rostov-on-Don, residential buildings were damaged, and a production facility caught fire.

Earlier, a large-scale fire broke out at the Lukoil oil refinery in Volgograd.

As a reminder, on the night of November 5, drones attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil refining facilities. As a result of the attack, fires broke out at industrial sites in the city, and part of Ryazan was left without power.

Rosneft, Russia’s largest oil company by production volume, has imposed limits on fuel sales at its gas stations across all regions of Russia. The restrictions took effect following a series of Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries.

On the night of November 9, St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region came under a massive drone attack. Local authorities reported a “huge number of UAVs,” explosions, and possible damage to industrial facilities. Amid the attack, the city also experienced disruptions to mobile internet service.

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