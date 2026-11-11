Russia has left part of Kryvyi Rih without power, but hospitals are still operating

Following a massive attack by Russian drones on Kryvyi Rih’s critical infrastructure, part of the city remains without power as of the morning of November 11. Utility and public service workers are continuing restoration efforts, and some hospitals and water utility pumping stations are powered by generators. This was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, chairman of the city’s Defense Council.

According to him, Russian troops attacked infrastructure facilities late in the evening the day before. The strikes damaged not only critical infrastructure but also five residential buildings. There were no fatalities or injuries.

Repair work began overnight and is ongoing. Teams of power engineers, heating engineers, and utility workers are involved in the effort. Specialists are also working to restore boiler room operations.

Despite the aftermath of the attack, the city’s electric transit system has already resumed normal operations. At the same time, some medical facilities and water utility pumping stations are currently forced to operate on backup power sources.

Due to a power outage during the attack, nine workers were trapped underground in one of the mines. Rescuers evacuated all the miners to the surface.

Vilkul noted that the situation in the city remains difficult, but all services, hospitals, and social institutions continue to operate.

In addition, Russian troops carried out three airstrikes on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region on November 9–10. As a result of the attack, five buildings were destroyed, at least 82 homes were damaged, and one person was injured, according to Vadym Lyakh, head of the city’s military administration.

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and 10 other settlements in the region. Eight people were injured as a result of the shelling, including a boy aged 1 year and 11 months, Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on November 10.

On November 10, Russian forces attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Holovanivskyi District of the Kirovohrad region. The strike caused a fire.

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