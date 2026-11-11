Russian drones damaged three residential buildings in the Rivne region

On the night of November 10–11, Russian troops attacked the Rivne region with strike drones. As a result of the attack in the Kostopil community, three private homes were damaged; in one of them, a wall and the roof were destroyed. This was reported by Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional State Administration.

According to preliminary data, no one was injured as a result of the attack.

Representatives of the relevant services are working at the site of the strike to assess the extent of the damage and address the aftermath of the attack, Koval noted.

In addition, Russian troops carried out three airstrikes on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region on November 9–10. As a result of the attack, five buildings were destroyed, at least 82 homes were damaged, and one person was injured, according to Vadym Lyakh, head of the city’s military administration.

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and 10 other settlements in the region. Eight people were injured as a result of the shelling, including a boy aged 1 year and 11 months, Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on November 10.

On November 10, Russian forces attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Holovanivskyi District of the Kirovohrad region. The strike caused a fire.

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