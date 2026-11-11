Russian troops carried out more than 1,000 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region over the past day

Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers attacked 54 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region 1,107 times. As a result of the shelling of Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, as of the morning of November 11, one person was killed and 15 others were wounded.

Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council, reported this on Telegram.

According to him, Russian forces carried out 16 airstrikes on Kushugum, Zarichne, Balabine, Odarivka, Zhovta Krucha, Tavriiske, Pidhirne, Storchove, Bohdanivka, Omelnyk, and Zelenyi Hai.

A total of 897 UAVs of various types (primarily FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Vilniansk, Richne, Ternuvate, Malokaterynivka, Kushuhum, Komyshuvakha, Magdalynivka, Rizdvyanka, Novoyakovlivka, Zapasne, Chervonodniprovka, Bilenke, Hryhorivka, Veselyanka, Pavlivske, Matviivka, Zaporozhets, Kosivtseve, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Plavni, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Preobrazhenka, Novopavlivka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Chervona Krynytsia, Novoselivka, Huliaipilske, Kopani, Dolynka, Girke, Verkhnia Tersa, Rivne, Vozdvizhivka, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Shcherbaky, Omelnyk, and Staroukrainka.

194 artillery strikes hit Richne, Ternuvate, Magdalynivka, Zapasne, Kosivtseve, Rizdvyanka, Novoyakovlivka, Zaporozhets, Chervonodniprovka, Hryhorivka, Veselyanka, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Plavni, Orihiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Preobrazhenka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Novoselivka, Hulyaypil, Hirky, Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvizhivka, Novopavlivka, Chervona Krynytsia, Omelnyk, Charivne, Novoselivka, Kopani, Dolynka, Rivne, Staroukrainka, and Novozaporizhzhia.

A total of 159 reports were received regarding damage to infrastructure, homes, and vehicles, Fedorov noted.

In addition, Russian troops carried out three airstrikes on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region on November 9–10. As a result of the attack, five buildings were destroyed, at least 82 homes were damaged, and one person was injured, according to Vadym Lyakh, head of the city’s military administration.

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and 10 other settlements in the region. Eight people were injured in the shelling, including a boy aged 1 year and 11 months, Oleg Sinehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on November 10.

On November 10, Russian forces attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Holovanivskyi District of the Kirovohrad region. The strike caused a fire.

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