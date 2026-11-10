Ukrainian marines are advancing along the left bank of the Kherson region

Ukrainian marines are holding their positions on the islands of the Dnipro River and along the left bank of the Kherson region, and are gradually advancing deeper into the occupied territory. In certain areas, the defenders are consolidating their positions on new lines and handing them over to other units.

According to him, the Ukrainian military holds a significant number of positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, where they regularly conduct rotations. Operations are also ongoing in the island zone.

“We generally have many positions on the left bank, where rotations take place on a regular basis. We are advancing in this island zone and will enter certain settlements on the left bank in the future,” Kerimov said.

He did not specify which settlements he was referring to, nor did he mention how far Ukrainian units had managed to advance. At the same time, the colonel emphasized that operations are taking place on several fronts simultaneously.

“The marines are holding their lines and positions where they are. At the same time, they are advancing, storming enemy positions, and pushing deeper toward the lines we have designated. In other words, they entered, secured a foothold on the left bank, advanced, consolidated their positions, handed over the position, and moved on,” added the brigade’s chief of staff.

Alim Kerimov also noted that Russian troops have changed their tactics of warfare in the Kherson region. Instead of classic offensive operations, the occupiers have focused on the use of drones, aircraft, and artillery.

According to his data, in 2025 the Russian army carried out about 700 assault operations in the region, whereas in 2026 the number stands at approximately 150–200.

The enemy’s activity on the water has also changed. While up to 200 movements of Russian boats were recorded last year, there have been approximately 22 instances of the occupiers using watercraft in the first six months of this year.

“In addition to assaults, there were up to 200 boat movements last year, whereas in the first half of this year, there have been approximately 22 enemy sorties by watercraft. Why has the enemy shifted to a more positional hybrid war? It realizes that all its offensive operations end in failure and is resorting to civilian terror,” Kerimov explained.

This was reported by Colonel Alim Kerimov, chief of staff of the 34th Marine Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Russian troops continue offensive operations in various sectors of the front, but have not achieved significant success due to counterattacks by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Ukrainian defenders are also striking enemy positions and hindering their movements.

Over the past day, 140 combat engagements took place on the front lines. Russian troops were most active in the Pokrovsk direction, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 enemy attacks.

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to November 9, 2026, amount to approximately 1,609,380 personnel, including 2,980 over the past 24 hours.

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