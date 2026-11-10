Two people were killed in the Vinnytsia region as a result of an attack by Russian drones

On November 10, two people were killed in Ladyzhyn, Vinnytsia Oblast, as a result of an attack by Russian drones. Damage to civilian infrastructure was also reported.

“Civilian infrastructure has been damaged. Unfortunately, two people were killed,” Kolomiets wrote.

According to him, a three-day period of mourning for the victims has been declared in the community starting today.

Currently, all emergency services are working to address the aftermath of the strikes.

Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration, reported on Telegram that, in addition to a civilian enterprise, energy infrastructure facilities in the region were also damaged.

Oleksandr Kolomiets, secretary of the Ladyzhyn City Council, reported this on Telegram.

In the Vinnytsia region, trucks and cars caught fire as a result of the Russian attack.

In Vinnytsia on October 26 at approximately 10:10 a.m., a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged as a result of a drone attack. According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

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