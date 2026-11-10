The Russians have started hiding explosives among tree branches

Russian occupiers have begun using a new method to camouflage explosive devices—they are hiding them to look like tree branches. Such objects can detonate upon contact or even if someone tries to turn them over.

According to sources interviewed by the publication, the Russian army camouflages explosive devices to look like ordinary branches. To make them, they may use a water hose covered with plastic wrap, inside which an explosive substance and a magnetic detonator are placed.

The trigger mechanism poses a particular danger: an explosion can occur simply by touching the object or attempting to turn it over.

Military personnel and civilians are urged to exercise extreme caution in frontline areas, to stay away from suspicious objects, and under no circumstances to touch them.

If a potentially dangerous object is discovered, you must move to a safe distance and notify the appropriate authorities.

As a reminder, near the village of Mukoshyn in the Kamin-Kashyrskyi district, a tractor struck an anti-tank mine while performing forestry work.

In the Sumy region, a 17-year-old boy died after stepping on an explosive device in the Vorozhba community. The young man was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries, but doctors were unable to save him.

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