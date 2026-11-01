Air defense forces shot down 280 drones throughout the day on November 1

Throughout the day on November 1, Russian forces continued to attack Ukrainian territory with strike drones and missiles. Between 6:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., the enemy deployed 326 UAVs of various types, including jet-powered drones and “Gerberas,” and launched six S8000-type missile drones “Banderole”/“Dan-T” missile drones.

According to preliminary information from the Ukrainian Air Force, air defense units destroyed or neutralized 274 UAVs (including 46 jet-powered drones) and all six “Banderol” drones using electronic warfare systems. As of this evening, more than 20 enemy drones remained in Ukrainian airspace, and combat operations to neutralize them are ongoing.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force.

On Sunday, November 1, emergency power outages were implemented in Kyiv. This was caused by the aftermath of Russian strikes on energy facilities and ongoing attacks on the power grid.

On the night of November 1, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region. As a result of the strikes, more than 650 settlements were left without electricity. Power companies are already working to restore power.

Russian troops attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Kremenets community of the Ternopil region. Taras Pastukh, head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, reported that as a result of the enemy strike, 12 settlements in the region were completely or partially left without power.

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