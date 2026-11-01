Russia has imposed limits on gasoline sales following attacks on oil refineries

Authorities in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Region have imposed strict restrictions on gasoline sales following a successful attack by Ukrainian drones on the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnaftorgsintez (NORS) oil refinery. Local gas stations have set a limit of 40 liters of fuel per vehicle and have completely banned the sale of gasoline in jerry cans.

In addition, the region has tightened controls on refueling based on whether the first digit of a license plate is even or odd, and has restricted fuel sales to vehicles from other regions. To prevent panic buying and shortages, authorities have temporarily banned the transport of fuel outside the region (except for the needs of the Russian Ministry of Defense and emergency services) and have deployed police and the Russian National Guard to man gas stations.

Source: The Moscow Times.

Following Ukrainian strikes, two major Russian oil refining enterprises have halted operations. These are the “LUKOIL-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez” refinery in Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, and the “NOVATEK-Ust-Luga” complex in Leningrad Oblast.

In Ufa, the capital of Bashkortostan, a drone attack sparked a fire at the Bashneft-Novoyl oil refinery. Local residents also claim that two facilities may have been hit simultaneously.

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