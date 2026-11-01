Russian occupiers struck an energy facility in the Ternopil region

Russian troops attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Kremenets community in Ternopil Oblast. Taras Pastukh, head of the Ternopil Regional State Administration, reported that as a result of the enemy strike, 12 settlements in the region have been completely or partially left without power.

Emergency response and specialized services are working at the scene. Utility workers have already begun restoration efforts to restore a stable power supply to residents’ homes as quickly as possible.

Source: Ternopil Regional State Administration.

On Sunday, November 1, emergency power outages were implemented in Kyiv. This was caused by the aftermath of Russian strikes on energy facilities and ongoing attacks on the power grid.

On the night of November 1, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region. As a result of the strikes, more than 650 settlements were left without electricity. Power companies are already working to restore power.

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