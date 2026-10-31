Drones attacked Moscow; explosions were heard near Sheremetyevo Airport

A column of black smoke was spotted near Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport amid reports of a drone attack. According to OSINT analysts, the source of the fire is located in a forest near the airport’s fuel complex.

According to eyewitness reports, a column of black smoke is rising into the sky near Sheremetyevo Airport.

According to OSINT analyst Astra, the source of the fire is located in a forest north of the airport, near the “Sheremetyevo Fuel and Refueling Complex” warehouse.

The cause of the fire and its extent are currently unknown.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that 11 drones had allegedly been shot down on the outskirts of the Russian capital.

However, information about a possible link between the fire near the airport and the drone attack has yet to be confirmed.

This was reported by the Telegram channel Astra.

On the night of October 31, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the “Kamensky” plant in the city of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Oblast, Russia. The facility is part of the Russian military-industrial complex and produces solid rocket fuel.

In Ufa, Russia—the capital of Bashkortostan—a drone attack sparked a fire at the Bashneft-Novoyl oil refinery. Local residents also claim that two facilities may have been hit simultaneously.

On the night of October 30, drones attacked the Russian city of Novokuybyshevsk in the Samara Region. A fire broke out at a local oil refinery following the attack. The facility, in particular, produces jet fuel for the Russian Air Force.

The day before, a warehouse complex belonging to the Russian marketplace OZON in Omsk was partially destroyed by a strike from FP-1 drones. Fire Point released a satellite image showing the aftermath of the attack. According to the company, the drones traveled more than 2,500 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

On the night of October 18, drones attacked St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region. The strikes caused fires at oil facilities and the Ozon warehouse, and also damaged the data center of VK, the company that owns the social network “VKontakte.” In addition, an emergency power outage occurred in the region, leaving about 20,000 people without electricity.

In Russia, the online retailer Ozon estimated the damage from the Ukrainian drone attacks at 30.1 billion rubles, or $373.1 million. The attacks affected about a dozen of the company’s warehouses in various regions of the country.

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