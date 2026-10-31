The FP-9 ballistic missile is expected to be deployed in combat soon

The FP-9 ballistic missile is undergoing final testing.

It is expected to be used in combat in the near future.

This was stated by Shteilerman, chief designer at Fire Point.

Source: TSN

The FP-7 ballistic missile has been deployed in combat, but its use is economically unfeasible due to its high cost.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery in the Samara region of the Russian Federation using long-range FP-1 kamikaze drones. This was reported on October 30 by Fire Point, the company that develops and manufactures these drones.

On the night of September 11, Ukrainian FP-5 “Flamingo” missiles struck the Volgogradpromproekt facility in Volgograd, Russia. A fire broke out on the facility’s grounds following the strike.

Ukrainian weapons manufacturer Fire Point stated that its systems can carry out combat missions without Starlink satellite communication. The company has developed technological solutions that allow the weapons to navigate without an external signal and continue their flight to the target. At the same time, full access to Starlink over Russian territory could significantly expand the capabilities of Ukrainian strikes.

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