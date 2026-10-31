In the Dnipropetrovsk region, more than 100,000 customers remain without power as a result of Russian attacks.

Due to the difficult situation with power supply, “resilience centers” in communities without power have been switched to round-the-clock operation.

The most difficult situation is observed in the Dniprovskyi, Kamians’kyi, and Pavlohrad districts. Power utility workers are working around the clock to restore power to these communities as quickly as possible.

At the resilience centers, residents can charge their cell phones and other devices, access the internet, and stay warm. All facilities are equipped with generators and drinking water.

In total, there are nearly 1,500 resilience centers operating in the region, more than 60 of which are equipped with overnight accommodations.

Residents of the region are also urged to use electricity sparingly and avoid turning on several high-power electrical appliances at the same time due to the unstable operation of the power grid.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration

Russian attacks have caused significant damage to the energy infrastructure of the capital, as well as the Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions. It will take time to fully restore power, according to the Ministry of Energy.

Earlier, power was restored to some consumers in Dnipro, but more than 200,000 remain without power.

Prior to this, power had been cut off on both banks of the Dnipro River in Dnipro due to a Russian attack.

Due to an accident on the right bank of Kyiv, scheduled power outages are temporarily suspended.

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