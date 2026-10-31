Through Lavrov, Britain conveyed to Putin that Russia will not win the war

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, during a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Atlanta, Georgia, addressed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov directly, stating that Russia is the aggressor in the war against Ukraine and will not be able to win.

The British diplomat recalled Russian attacks on Ukraine’s civilian population, in particular the strike on the railway in Dnipro, which, he said, killed 15 people.

Miliband emphasized that the full-scale war continues thanks to the courage of the Ukrainian people and the support of international partners who are helping Ukraine resist Russian aggression.

He also stated that at the start of the invasion, Vladimir Putin had expected a quick victory, but those plans did not materialize.

“If you had the courage to tell the truth and do the right thing, you would tell Putin that he is not winning this war and will not win,” the British foreign minister said, addressing Lavrov.

Source: Sky News

The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with an additional financial support package totaling 10 billion pounds sterling (approximately €11.9 billion).

For the first time in two decades, the UK has resumed production of large-caliber weapons.

The British government announced its decision to expedite the delivery of more than 5,000 light missiles to Ukraine, with a total value of 1.6 billion pounds sterling—a process that was originally expected to take four years.

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