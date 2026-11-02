Russian troops have advanced near two settlements in the Polohivsky District of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Analysts from the DeepState project have documented changes along the front lines. These changes are occurring in areas near Huliaipilske and Hirke.

The Russian army is advancing in the Zaporizhzhia direction. According to DeepState analysts, changes on the map of hostilities were recorded near the villages of Hulyaypilsk and Hirke, which are located in the Polohivsky District of the region. “The enemy has advanced near Hulyaypilsk and Hirke,” the project’s analysts reported.

The project’s map highlights changes in the areas surrounding these settlements. However, the analysts’ report does not provide additional details on the scale of the Russian troops’ advance or the distance they were able to cover. Information about changes on the front lines should be viewed strictly as data from an analytical project.

The situation in the Zaporizhzhia sector remains tense. Further changes to the front line will depend on the development of hostilities in this area. DeepState published a corresponding update on its Telegram page.

Russian occupation forces have advanced in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk sectors. Specifically, changes along the front line were recorded near Vozdvizhivka and Luhivske in the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as near the village of Maiske in the Donetsk region.

Russian occupation forces have advanced near Mali Shcherbaky and Shcherbaky in the Zaporizhzhia region.

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