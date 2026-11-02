A warehouse and a residential building were damaged in the Kyiv region as a result of a Russian attack

As a result of yet another airstrike by Russian forces on the Kyiv region on November 2, damage to civilian infrastructure was reported in two districts of the region.

In the Bila Tserkva district, enemy strikes caused a fire at a warehouse, which was extinguished by units of the State Emergency Service. In the Boryspil district, a private residential building was damaged by a blast wave and debris, with damage to the walls, ceiling, facade, and windows.

According to official information from regional authorities, there were no fatalities or injuries among the civilian population in either case.

Source: Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

On Monday, November 2, the Russian army dropped at least nine aerial bombs on the village of Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region, killing 26 people, including two State Emergency Service employees and four police officers.

Throughout the day on November 2, Russian troops carried out a series of strikes on settlements in the Kherson region using rocket and barrel artillery, as well as various types of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Five people were injured as a result of a Russian drone strike on Chuhuiv.

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