The Russian National Guard has proposed eliminating a number of elements from military uniforms to reduce costs for military supplies. The corresponding amendments to the Russian president’s decree were published on the portal for regulatory legal acts.

In particular, gray and black fur hats will be removed from the uniforms of female service members. They will be replaced with standard insulated headwear. Women in naval units will also no longer be issued black wool jackets. In contrast, male officers and warrant officers in these units will be allowed to have their summer white tunics and pants made from any material, not just wool.

Other Rosgvardia officers and warrant officers, with the exception of women, will no longer be issued woolen jackets with epaulets. In addition, camouflage panamas and berets will be removed from the uniforms of most service members, and camouflage-colored winter field caps will be removed from the uniforms of senior officers.

In the explanatory note, all these clothing items were described as being used infrequently. The agency stated that the changes are intended to improve the appearance of National Guard service members and reduce expenses related to their clothing and equipment. If the document is signed, it will take effect on the same day.

In early October, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation also proposed changing the regulations governing the provision of uniforms to service members, citing the need to optimize expenditures.

At the same time, the Russian Federation’s federal budget for 2027 allocates more than 4.286 trillion rubles to the “National Security and Law Enforcement” category, which, among other things, covers funding for the Russian Guard and the FSB. In 2028, these expenditures are planned to increase to 4.421 trillion rubles, and in 2029—to 5.21 trillion rubles.

This is reported by Russian propaganda media.

The Russian National Guard has prepared to operate under conditions of mobilization and martial law.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is preparing a new wave of mobilization involving at least tens of thousands of people. According to him, the situation was discussed during a detailed meeting on defense issues. The head of state also heard reports from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Andriy Gnativ.

Russia may announce another mobilization this fall amid the difficult situation on the Ukrainian front, the failure of the winter-spring offensive, and significant losses. This was stated by State Duma Deputy Andriy Gurulov, who linked the possible decision to Russia’s military setbacks in the war against Ukraine.

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