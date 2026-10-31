Soldiers from the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade used a drone equipped with a net launcher to neutralize a Russian soldier on the front lines.

Initially, they attempted to attack the occupier with an FPV drone, but it missed its target. After that, another drone dropped a net onto the Russian infantryman, who became entangled in it and was unable to free himself. He was subsequently neutralized using FPV drones.

The “Ptashka” net-launching system was developed by the Ukrainian company Ptashka Drones. The system is designed to intercept FPV drones and reconnaissance drones such as the Mavic, Autel, and Matrix.

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The grid measures 3.7 × 3.7 meters, and the recommended firing range is 1 to 10 meters.

Video: Ptashka Drones

As a reminder, on October 19 and during the night of October 20, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes against military facilities of the Russian army. The strikes targeted a command post, a repair unit, logistics depots, and enemy troop concentrations in the Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions.

As a result of previous strikes on Russian territory, damage to a number of facilities in the enemy’s fuel and energy complex has been confirmed. These include, in particular, the “Samara” Linear Production and Dispatch Station (LPD) in the Samara region and the “Astrakhan” gas processing plant in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation.

As a reminder, on October 2 and during the night of October 3, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes against a number of key facilities belonging to the Russian occupation forces. Among the targets struck were a storage, preparation, and launch site for attack drones, a command post, a river crossing, and a repair base.

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