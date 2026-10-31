Russia announced an agreement with Ukraine on regular humanitarian missions

Ukraine and Russia have reportedly agreed to conduct regular humanitarian missions following the completion of the evacuation of residents from Oleshky in the Kherson region.

This was stated by Yana Lantratova, Russia’s Human Rights Commissioner.

According to her, the evacuation operation was preceded by several months of work and negotiations. She also noted that living conditions in Oleshky remain extremely difficult.

Lantratova reported that she continues to cooperate with Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

At the same time, the Ukrainian side has not yet officially confirmed an agreement to conduct regular humanitarian missions.

The day before, Lubinets expressed hope that the operation in Oleshky would mark the beginning of a new mechanism for responding to humanitarian crises.

The fourth and final plane carrying Ukrainian citizens evacuated from Oleshky in the Kherson region landed in Gomel, Belarus. In just a few hours, the evacuees, along with the Ukrainian delegation, are expected to arrive on Ukrainian territory.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on October 30 that all residents of Oleshky who wished to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine were able to take advantage of the evacuation, and humanitarian aid was delivered to those who remained.

Separately, the ombudsman noted that the ceasefire has now lasted more than 87 hours. The Ukrainian delegation is returning home.

As a reminder, 17 buses carrying residents of Oleshky are heading to Ukraine, while the number heading to Russia is several times smaller.

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