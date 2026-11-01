The occupiers cannot reconcile their maps with the actual front line — Tregubov

Russian military officials have contradicted themselves in their statements about Ukrainian settlements they claim to have captured. Because of their previous false reports, they are now forced to show advances on their maps that do not actually exist.

According to Tregubov, the actual situation on the front lines can be seen on the DeepState map. In contrast, Russian maps often do not reflect reality, as the occupiers are forced to account for their own previous claims about the capture of Ukrainian territories.

The spokesperson explained that Russian propaganda has created a problem for itself. When the occupiers announce the capture of a certain city, they are forced to continue showing it as under their control. They are in no hurry to retract their previous statements, so they try to portray their further advances as if Ukrainian settlements had long since been left behind.

Tregubov cited Kupiansk as an example. The Russians had previously claimed to have captured the city and have not yet retracted that claim. Therefore, on their maps, Kupiansk should already be marked as occupied, and Russian troops are supposedly supposed to be advancing further. “If they say that they have taken Kupiansk and have not abandoned this narrative, then they have to draw a map showing that Kupiansk has already been taken, and therefore they are advancing somewhere further,” the spokesperson noted.

According to him, this leads to absurd situations: settlements that Russian troops sometimes reach only in small groups may appear on their maps far behind the front line—supposedly deep in the rear.

Tregubov emphasized that Russian claims of capturing territories should not be taken as confirmation of actual control over them. The actual situation must be assessed based on data from the front lines and independent maps, not on reports from Russian propaganda. Viktor Tregubov, spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation, spoke about this during a televised marathon.

As of November 1, 2026, the Russian army’s total losses since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have reached approximately 1,590,270 troops. In the past 24 hours alone, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russians lost another 2,100 personnel. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed dozens of pieces of Russian military equipment and nearly a thousand drones.

Soldiers from the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade used a drone equipped with a net launcher to neutralize a Russian soldier on the front lines.

On the night of October 31, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the “Kamensky” plant in the city of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Oblast, Russia. The facility is part of the Russian military-industrial complex and produces solid rocket fuel.

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