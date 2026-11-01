Belarusian hackers breached Rosstat and obtained data on Russia's losses in Ukraine

The Belarusian hacker group “Cyberpartisans,” in collaboration with the Silent Crow group, reported that they had infiltrated the internal IT infrastructure of Russia’s Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

The hackers gained access to the central office, regional offices, and the Main Interregional Information Processing Center, taking control of approximately 25,000 computers.

As a result of the cyberattack, more than 23 terabytes of data were extracted, including databases, official documentation, and internal information. Representatives of Silent Crow noted that the obtained materials include official information regarding the losses of the Russian Armed Forces in the war against Ukraine, and that the scale of the breach encompasses both the central and regional networks of the federal agency.

They have not yet made the information itself public.

Source: Reform.news.

The hacking group Black8Mirror announced the publication of an archive belonging to Russian official Mikhail Babich, which allegedly contains his correspondence with Vladimir Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov. The messages released by the hackers discuss Putin, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and Alexei Navalny.

Hackers breached the website of Radio PiK in Bydgoszcz and published a false article about Poland’s alleged plans to seize part of the Czech Republic’s territory.

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