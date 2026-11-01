Zelenskyy estimated Russia's losses in October at nine parades on Red Square

In October 2026, the Russian army lost 54,400 servicemembers killed or seriously wounded, marking the highest monthly toll since the start of the full-scale invasion. That’s equivalent to 9 parades on Red Square, 200 subway cars, or the population of Chukotka.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that on October 21, a record number of daily enemy casualties was also recorded—2,250 people. To put this into perspective, the Ukrainian military compared the scale of the occupiers’ monthly losses to 200 subway cars, nine parades on Red Square, or the entire population of Chukotka.

In addition, during October, the Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated 96.2 square kilometers of territory, which is 10.4 square kilometers more than the area the Russians were able to capture during the same period. The head of state emphasized that Ukraine is holding its ground and making every day of the war as costly as possible for the aggressor, and that to halt these losses, Russia need only agree to a ceasefire and diplomatic negotiations.

Source: The President of Ukraine’s official social media accounts.

In October, the Defense Forces liberated 96.2 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory, which is 10.4 square kilometers more than the area captured by Russian occupation forces during the same period.

Zelenskyy stated that there has been no de-escalation on Russia’s part in the energy sector.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the leaders of Finland and Norway to convey certain messages to Vladimir Putin during their phone calls. These contacts with the Russian side were coordinated in advance with Kyiv.

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