Russian drones attacked Chernivtsi, causing a fire
On Sunday, November 1, Russian occupation forces attacked the Chernivtsi region with three drones. Ruslan Osypenko, head of the Chernivtsi Regional Military Administration, reported that two drones struck Chernivtsi, damaging a civilian administrative building.
As a result of the enemy attack, a 67-year-old man was injured and hospitalized with shrapnel wounds. A fire broke out at the site where the drone struck and debris fell; emergency services were called in to extinguish it. A third drone was destroyed by mobile fire teams near the city, with no damage or casualties reported at that location.
Source: Chernivtsi Regional State Administration.
On the morning of November 1, Russian drones attacked the Kyiv region. Two men were injured: one sustained a forearm injury, and the other was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.
On November 1, Russian troops attacked an industrial facility in Dnipro. The strike caused a fire. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured.