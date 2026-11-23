The Russian command has stepped up defensive measures in the Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod regions. According to the “Atesh” movement, Russian forces are shifting reserves between fronts and urgently fortifying their positions due to fears of new strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

This was reported by “Atesh,” a military movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars, citing one of its agents stationed at the headquarters of the Russian “North” military group.

According to underground sources, Russian troops lack the resources to evenly cover all sections of the lengthy border. As a result, the command is forced to constantly reposition units, redeploy reserves, and accelerate the construction of defensive fortifications.

Agent “Atesh” described the tense situation among Russian troops. According to him, frequent changes in orders and the redeployment of reserves are exhausting the personnel.

“Orders are constantly changing, and reserves are being shuffled from one sector to another. The tension along the border is palpable at every turn—people are exhausted, and it’s simply impossible to cover all directions evenly,” noted the movement’s source.

“Atesh” believes that the dispersal of personnel and equipment weakens Russian defenses and may create vulnerabilities in certain sectors. According to the group’s assessment, additional problems may arise due to command errors in planning and logistics.

The underground group also stated that it continues to monitor the movements of Russian units and military equipment and passes the gathered information on to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 2,471 Russian servicemen. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released updated statistics on enemy losses.

As a reminder, in the Pokrovsk direction, servicemen of the 4th Special Operations Brigade “Rubizh” of the Ukrainian National Guard thwarted yet another attempt by Russian occupiers to storm Ukrainian positions using armored vehicles and motorcycles.

Over the past 24 hours, on November 21, the Russian army lost approximately 2,310 more soldiers in the war against Ukraine. In total, since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russian personnel losses have reached approximately 1,637,000, according to estimates by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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