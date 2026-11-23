On November 23, Russian forces carried out drone strikes on civilian targets and railway infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region.

Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook.

According to him, on November 22 and during the night of November 23, civilian and railway infrastructure was damaged as a result of enemy attacks. In the Korosten district, debris from a downed drone damaged a farm building and the windows of a private residential home.

A Russian drone also struck a diesel locomotive near a railroad station. In the Zhytomyr district, the Russians struck a kindergarten.

There were no fatalities or injuries, Bunechko noted. Fires caused by the attacks were quickly extinguished.

Earlier, Russia damaged a high-rise building in Kharkiv; there are casualties.

Russian forces have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times since this evening; there are wounded.

Russian troops also carried out 66 strikes on the Sumy region over the past 24 hours; a child was killed.

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