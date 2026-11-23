On November 23, in the Krasnopil community of Sumy Oblast, Russian forces carried out a precision strike with a drone against a vehicle transporting bread and food. A fire broke out following the attack.

This was reported on Facebook by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Sumy Oblast.

“In the Krasnopil community, the enemy used an FPV drone with a fiber-optic connection to carry out a precision strike on a vehicle that was delivering food and bread to a local store. The strike occurred just as the goods were being unloaded. As a result of the attack, the vehicle caught fire,” the statement reads.

It is noted that due to the vehicle’s proximity to the store, there was a risk of the fire spreading to the building. Rescuers prevented the flames from spreading to the store and extinguished the fire.

According to preliminary information, no one was injured, the rescue workers added.

Source: Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Sumy Oblast

Earlier, Russia damaged a high-rise building in Kharkiv; there are casualties.

Russian forces have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times since this evening; there are wounded.

Russian troops also carried out 66 strikes on the Sumy region over the past 24 hours; a child was killed.

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