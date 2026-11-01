In three days, the defense forces disabled 10% of Russia's oil refining capacity

Over the course of three days, Ukrainian forces carried out strikes on three Russian oil refineries, which together account for about 10% of the aggressor state’s oil refining capacity.

According to OSINT analysts from the Dnipro Osint project, the Novokuybyshevsk and Kstovo refineries, as well as “Bashneft-Novoyl” in Bashkortostan, were hit; their combined annual capacity reaches 33 million metric tons of crude oil.

Analysts note that as a result of the large-scale attacks, both primary oil refining units and secondary-cycle equipment were simultaneously taken out of service. These massive strikes effectively marked the end of a two-week pause in attacks on Russia’s energy sector, which Ukraine had observed at the request of the U.S. presidential administration, as Russia had not ceased shelling Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

Source: Dnipro Osint/

In Ufa, Russia—the capital of Bashkortostan—a drone attack sparked a fire at the Bashneft-Novoyl oil refinery. Local residents also claim that two facilities may have been hit simultaneously.

Following the Ukrainian strikes, two major Russian oil refining facilities halted operations. These are the “LUKOIL-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez” refinery in Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, and the “NOVATEK-Ust-Luga” complex in Leningrad Oblast.

Read us on