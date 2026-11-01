Russian drones attacked an asphalt plant in Uman

On the morning of November 1, an enemy attack UAV was reported to have crashed on the grounds of an asphalt plant in Uman, Cherkasy Oblast. Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, reported that the explosion and falling debris also damaged a nearby building housing a construction materials warehouse.

There were no civilian casualties. Specialized services are working at the scene to address the aftermath of the attack and document yet another crime committed by Russian troops.

Source: Cherkasy Regional Military Administration.

On the morning of November 1, Russian drones attacked the Kyiv region. Two men were injured: one sustained a forearm injury, while the other was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

On November 1, Russian forces attacked an industrial facility in Dnipro. The strike caused a fire. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured.

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