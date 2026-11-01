Russian forces launched a drone attack on Koziatyn; there are casualties and injuries

On the afternoon of November 1, Russian troops attacked Koziatyn in the Vinnytsia region, striking the PRB area near the train station. Two people were killed as a result of the enemy shelling: a man died at the scene, and a wounded woman died from her injuries in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

The strike hit the area between the railway school’s dormitory and the academic building—a few hundred meters from the train station. The regional military administration reported that three children were injured—two five-year-olds and a 16-year-old boy. All of the injured children are currently at a medical facility with moderate injuries, where they are receiving all necessary medical care.

Source: Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration.

On the morning of November 1, Russian drones attacked the Kyiv region. Two men were injured: one sustained a forearm injury, and the other was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

On November 1, Russian troops attacked an industrial facility in Dnipro. The strike caused a fire. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured.

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