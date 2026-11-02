Putin has required Russian data centers to reserve 10% of their capacity

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on temporary measures to ensure the stable operation of Russia’s digital infrastructure.

The decree requires data center owners to reserve 10% of their space and capacity to support government information resources.

In addition, the Russian government is to establish a special subcommittee to coordinate matters related to the uninterrupted operation of information technology and communications facilities.

The Russian Ministry of Digital Development has been tasked with conducting an inventory of available space and capacity at private data centers, as well as establishing requirements for the reliability of information resources.

The decision was made in the wake of previous large-scale disruptions to Russian online services following damage to the Yandex data center. Previously, among the proposals put forward by Russian authorities was the idea of creating a backup data center to restore digital services in the event of large-scale outages.

As a reminder, a key data center of the tax service was attacked in Russia.

Prior to that, a data center in occupied Donetsk was attacked, and telecommunications infrastructure was damaged.

Additionally, in St. Petersburg, drones attacked oil facilities, an Ozon warehouse, and the VK data center.

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