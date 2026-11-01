The Kharkiv region remains the main target of Russian attacks along the border

On November 1, Andriy Demchenko, a spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, reported that Russian troops are making the most attempts to expand their zone of control in the north of the Kharkiv region. Such attacks are also being recorded in the Sumy region, but much less frequently. In the Chernihiv region, however, the Russians currently lack sufficient forces to carry out such offensive operations.

The Kharkiv sector is currently seeing the highest number of attempts to attack Ukrainian positions and deploy military equipment and weapons. “Right now, most of the enemy’s attempts to attack and use weapons and equipment are taking place specifically in the Kharkiv region,” the State Border Guard Service spokesperson noted. Border guards are observing the highest level of Russian troop activity in the defense zone of the “Gart” Brigade. The occupiers are attempting to expand their zone of control there and advance into new areas of territory. At the same time, Ukrainian border guards continue to hold their defenses.

In the Sumy region, the situation is somewhat different. Russian troops are more frequently attempting to attack within the Konotop and Shostka districts. However, according to Demchenko, the number of such attempts is significantly lower than in the Kharkiv region. In the Chernihiv sector, Russian troops had previously also considered the possibility of launching attacks. However, they currently lack sufficient forces to carry out these plans. According to the State Border Guard Service spokesperson, the enemy has not yet amassed the necessary resources for active offensive operations in this area.

Despite varying intensities of attacks, all three border regions—Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv—continue to suffer from Russian shelling. Therefore, even in areas where the occupiers are unable to launch large-scale offensive operations, the threat of strikes against border communities remains. Andriy Demchenko spoke about this on television.

Over the past day, on October 31, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and ten other settlements in the region. Seven people were injured as a result of the shelling, including a 16-year-old girl. Residential buildings, railway infrastructure, a gas station, businesses, and power lines were also damaged.

The Russian army launched a double missile strike on Kharkiv, using “Banderole” missiles. Hits were recorded in the Nemyshlyanskyi and Kyivskyi districts of the city.

Russian troops launched a strike with a jet-powered drone on the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. The strike hit a shopping center, causing a fire at the scene. One person is known to have been injured.

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