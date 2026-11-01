A child was injured in a drone attack in the Poltava region

A child was injured in the Reshetylivka community in Poltava Oblast as a result of a Russian attack. Debris from an enemy drone fell on the grounds of a private residence and damaged a house. The child is receiving the necessary medical care.

Initially, the head of the Regional Military Administration reported that a Russian drone had struck the Reshetylivka community. According to preliminary data, a child was injured as a result of the attack. Later, Dyakivnych provided further details about the incident. He stated that debris from an enemy UAV fell onto the grounds of a private residence, damaging a residential building.

The injured child was born in 2012. She is currently receiving the necessary medical care. The head of the Poltava Regional State Administration has not yet provided any further details regarding her condition. Vitaliy Dyakivnych shared information about the consequences of the attack in two posts on Telegram: he first reported on the injured child and later clarified that it was debris from the drone that damaged the private home. This was reported by Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, on his Telegram channel.

On Friday, October 30, a Russian drone was reported to have crashed on the grounds of a garage cooperative in Poltava. As a result, a garage and a passenger car caught fire.

On the night of October 30, Russian troops attacked an industrial facility in the Kremenchuk district of the Poltava region. Information regarding the consequences of the enemy strike is currently being verified. Details regarding the extent of the damage and possible casualties have not yet been released.

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