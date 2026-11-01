One target down every 41 seconds — the SBS posted record results for October

In October 2026, the Unmanned Systems Forces struck more than 64,800 Russian targets. According to Robert Brovdy, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces (call sign “Madyar”), nearly 16,800 of those targets were Russian soldiers. This is the highest monthly figure for enemy personnel losses recorded by the force since the start of the full-scale war.

Throughout October, Ukrainian units struck 64,807 enemy targets. On average, that’s 2,091 targets per day—or roughly one every 41 seconds. The commander specifically highlighted the number of enemy personnel eliminated. Over the course of the month, the Special Operations Forces (SBS) reported the loss of 16,796 Russian soldiers. Thus, October set a record for the group in this regard since the start of the full-scale war.

According to the figures cited by Brovdi, the number of Russian soldiers killed increased by 52.55% compared to August. At that time, the SBS reported 11,010 such casualties. In September, the figure stood at 13,468, and in October it increased by another 24.71%.

On average, according to SBS estimates, the Russian army lost 542 soldiers daily. The highest number of casualties in a single day was recorded on October 24. On that day, according to the group’s data, 701 Russian soldiers were killed.

How Many Combat Missions Did the UAS Carry Out?

Throughout October, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces carried out a total of 255,605 combat missions. Of these, approximately 151,500 were strike sorties, and another 104,000 were reconnaissance sorties. According to the UAS, the highest number of enemy casualties occurred in three areas: Dobropil-Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, and Huliaipole. A total of 11,672 Russian military personnel were reported killed in those areas. This accounts for 69.49% of the total for the month.

Specifically, 7,360 Russian soldiers were eliminated on the Dobropil-Pokrovsk sector, and 4,312 on the Oleksandrivka and Huliaipole sectors combined. The Unmanned Systems Forces specifically emphasize that these figures pertain only to the operations of the group’s own units. They do not include the results of other units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Therefore, the statistics provided do not reflect the Russian army’s total losses for October. They show the results reported specifically by the Unmanned Systems Forces. Robert Brovdi reported on the results of the Unmanned Systems Forces’ operations on his Telegram channel.

On the night of Saturday, November 1, Russia attacked Ukraine with 433 strike drones. Air defense forces neutralized 371 targets, but hits were recorded at 16 locations, and debris from downed drones fell at 14 additional sites. As of 7:30 a.m., more than 40 Russian drones remained in the air, and combat operations were ongoing.

Throughout the day on October 31, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 168 attack drones. Air defense forces shot down and neutralized 122 enemy drones.

As a reminder, an explosion was heard in Kyiv at approximately 10:00 p.m. on October 30. Power outages were reported in several districts of the capital.

On the evening of October 30, a Russian jet drone struck an energy facility in Kyiv, after which many areas of the capital lost power and water.

As a result of the Russian missile attack on October 29, a Rozetka store near the “Comfort Town” residential complex in Kyiv was damaged. The company announced how it would organize the delivery of orders to customers.

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