Homes and cars were damaged in a Lviv community following a drone attack

As a result of a Russian drone attack on the Lviv community, residential buildings, cars, and a warehouse were damaged. Damage was reported in several settlements within the community, including the “Agrokhimik” cooperative, Ryasne-Ruske, and Pidryasne. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured, and there were no fires.

In the “Agrokhimik” cooperative, five residential buildings and one car were damaged. Another drone crashed in Ryasne-Ruske, striking an unfinished building. There are no reports of casualties in this area.

Damage was also reported in Pidryasne. There, debris from a Russian drone damaged two trucks and one passenger car. In addition, an empty warehouse building was damaged. “Fortunately, there were no casualties. No fires were reported either. All emergency services are on the scene,” Sadovyi wrote. Relevant emergency services are working at the sites. They are inspecting the damaged structures and assessing the full extent of the Russian attack.

So far, it is known that five residential buildings, an unfinished building, three vehicles, and a warehouse were damaged. City authorities have not reported any fatalities or injuries. Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported on the consequences of the attack on his Telegram channel.

A mobile fire group from the Ivan Vyhovsky Lviv Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade destroyed a “Geran-4” strike drone that was flying toward a cover facility.

On the night of October 21, Russian forces attacked a facility in the Zhovkivska community of Lviv Oblast with a drone. The strike caused a fire at the facility, and two people were injured.

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