Russia did not conduct screening during the evacuation of Oleshky residents, — Lubinets

Russia did not conduct any screening procedures or check the phones or documents of Ukrainians during the humanitarian mission to evacuate residents of Oleshky and surrounding villages.

According to Dmytro Lubinets, there was neither screening nor any checks of phones or documents during the humanitarian mission. He personally oversaw the evacuation process alongside his staff.

“There was absolutely no screening. Moreover, we had citizens who said they were having problems with their documents. For example, lost documents. There were no problems at all. My staff and I oversaw the entire process. We were physically present with our people. Not only was there no screening, but there were also no checks of phones or documents,” Lubinets said.

He also noted that during the mission, they managed to evacuate not only residents of Oleshky but also residents of surrounding villages.

According to the ombudsman, on the way, mission participants saw people on the side of the road holding signs that read “evacuation.” At the suggestion of the Ukrainian side, they stopped and asked the citizens where they wanted to go.

“As we were driving… we saw our citizens standing on the side of the road holding signs that read ‘evacuation.’ At our suggestion, we stopped. I agreed fairly quickly… we asked the citizens where they wanted to go. They said to Ukraine. The discussion was fairly brief. We took everyone who wanted to leave,” Lubinets added.

The Ombudsman reported that Ukrainians who left Oleshky are transferring to Ukrainian buses once they’re on Belarusian territory. From there, they’re transported to Ukraine.

This was stated by Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, on October 31 during a televised marathon.

The fourth and final plane carrying Ukrainian citizens evacuated from Oleshky in the Kherson region landed in Gomel, Belarus. In just a few hours, the evacuees, along with a Ukrainian delegation, are expected to arrive on Ukrainian territory.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on October 30 that all residents of Oleshky who wished to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine were able to take advantage of the evacuation, and humanitarian aid was delivered to those who remained.

Separately, the ombudsman noted that the ceasefire has been in effect for over 87 hours. The Ukrainian delegation is returning home.

As a reminder, 17 buses carrying residents of Oleshky are heading to Ukraine, while the number heading to Russia is several times smaller.

In the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, demining of designated routes has been completed and the humanitarian convoy is ready for departure, according to Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

Prior to this, a delegation comprising representatives from Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia arrived at the location from which they plan to deliver humanitarian aid to Oleshky.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, agreed to travel to the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region via Russian territory, as there is currently no other safe route for the humanitarian mission. The Ombudsman’s Office explained that the route across the front line is dangerous, and crossing the river is impossible due to landmines.

Russian troops may use the temporary ceasefire in occupied Oleshky to move equipment and troops closer to Kherson. The German newspaper Bild reported on this threat, citing Ukrainian military personnel.

Read us on