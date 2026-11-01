In the Kirovohrad region, drone debris damaged power lines

On the night of November 1, in the Kirovohrad region, debris from Russian drones damaged power lines, an educational institution, and storage facilities at an agricultural enterprise. Windows were also shattered in one of the residential buildings. Utility workers are preparing to restore power.

The damage was reported in one of the communities in the Novoukrainsky District. Debris from a Russian drone damaged a power line, necessitating repair work. In addition, windows were shattered at an educational institution and a residential building. Storage facilities at one of the local agricultural enterprises were also damaged. “Debris from an enemy UAV damaged a power line, windows at an educational institution, storage facilities at an agricultural enterprise, and a residential building in one of the communities in the Novoukrainsky District,” Andriy Raikovych wrote.

Power company workers are currently preparing to restore electricity. According to the head of the regional military administration, a repair crew will work to fix the damage to the power line. The regional military administration’s report contains no information about casualties. The circumstances and extent of the damage are being determined. Andriy Raikovych, head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, reported on the consequences of the attack.

On the evening of October 21, Russian troops struck the Kropyvnytskyi district of the Kirovohrad region. The attack caused fires in warehouse facilities, and rescue workers continue to operate at the scene.

The Russian Federation—the aggressor state—attacked the Kirovohrad region overnight with more than 360 drones. According to The Guardian, three people were killed and six others were injured as a result of the strike.

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