Over the course of October 31, there were 264 combat engagements between Ukrainian defenders and Russian troops along the front lines. The highest number of attacks was recorded in the Pokrovsk sector, where the Defense Forces repelled 55 assaults. In total, the Russian army carried out 74 airstrikes, dropped 230 guided bombs, and deployed more than 6,500 kamikaze drones.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the situation at the front as of 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 1. Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops also carried out 2,533 shelling attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas. Mala Korchakivka, Zapsillia, Yunakivka, Pysarivka, Korchakivka, Mala Sich, Katerynivka, Pavlivka, Khotin, and Vodolahy in the Sumy region came under artillery fire. In addition, the Russians carried out airstrikes on Kyianitsa, Ivolzhanske, and Pysarivka.

Situation on the Fronts

On the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian troops attempted to attack the positions of Ukrainian defenders seven times. Fighting continued in the areas of Bachivsk, Tovstodubove, Korenka, Ulanove, and Korchakivka.

On the Southern Slobozhansky sector, the Defense Forces repelled 13 attacks. The Russians attempted to advance near Ternova, Starytsia, and Radkivka, as well as in the directions of Zakharivka and Volokhivsky.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations over the past 24 hours.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces repelled ten Russian attempts to advance. Attacks took place near Kopanok, Chervonyi Stav, Shyikivka, Lyman, Zarichne, and Donetsk.

In the Sloviansk sector, Russian troops attacked the positions of the Defense Forces four times. Fighting continued in the areas of Ozerny, Yampil, and Piskunivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks—near Tykhonivka and Malynivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 17 Russian attacks were recorded. The invaders attempted to advance in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Novoselivka, and Mykolaipillia.

The highest number of attacks occurred on the Pokrovsk sector

The situation remained the most tense in the Pokrovsk direction. According to the General Staff, Ukrainian forces repelled 55 Russian assault operations there. The enemy attacked near Serhiivka, Molodetske, and Novopavlivka. The Russians also attempted to advance in the directions of Sofiivka, Toretsk, Kuchero-Yar, Vilne, Dobropillia, Novyi Donbas, Bilytske, Krasnopodillia, Virivka, Myrne, Vasylivka, Novopidhorodne, Novomykolaivka, and Bilyakivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the Defense Forces repelled one attack in the Ternove area.

On the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine assaults. The Russians attacked near Ternuvate, Dolynka, Hirke, Charivne, and Yegorivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attempted to attack Ukrainian military positions near Pavlivka twice. Both attacks were repelled.

In the Dnipro sector, no active operations by Russian forces were recorded.

Meanwhile, the situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors has not changed significantly. Ukrainian military personnel have detected no signs that Russia is forming offensive groups there. This is stated in a Facebook post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of November 1, 2026, the Russian army’s total losses since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have reached approximately 1,590,270 troops. In the past 24 hours alone, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russians lost another 2,100 personnel. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed dozens of pieces of Russian military equipment and nearly a thousand drones.

Soldiers from the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade used a drone equipped with a net launcher to neutralize a Russian soldier on the front lines.

On the night of October 31, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the “Kamensky” plant in the city of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Oblast, Russia. The facility is part of the Russian military-industrial complex and produces solid rocket fuel.

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