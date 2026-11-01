Over the past 24 hours, on October 31, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and ten other settlements in the region. Seven people were injured in the shelling, including a 16-year-old girl. Residential buildings, railway infrastructure, a gas station, businesses, and power lines were also damaged.

In Kharkiv, a 57-year-old man was wounded. In the village of Peresichne in the Derhachi community, a 40-year-old man was injured, and in Zolochiv, a 16-year-old girl was injured. Two more men and three women were injured in the village of Staryi Saltiv. A 53-year-old man and two women, aged 70 and 74, sustained injuries. Another local resident, a 71-year-old woman, suffered an acute stress reaction. “Over the past 24 hours, the city of Kharkiv and 10 settlements in the Kharkiv region came under enemy attack. Seven people, including a child, were injured as a result of the shelling,” Synyegubov noted.

Russian troops used various types of weapons against the region. According to the Regional Military Administration, one missile, one “Molniya”-type drone, three FPV drones, and another 80 drones—whose types are currently being identified—were recorded over the past 24 hours. The shelling damaged civilian infrastructure in several districts of the region at once. In Kharkiv, railway infrastructure was damaged. In the Bohodukhiv district, a car was damaged, and in the Kupiansk district, a warehouse was damaged.

In the Izyum district, Russian strikes damaged five private homes. In Izyum itself, a gas station was also damaged. In the Kharkiv district, a truck, a civilian enterprise, power lines, and a utility building were damaged. In the Chuhuiv district, a private home, power lines, and a car were hit.

In addition, a transit evacuation center continues to operate in Lozova. Over the past 24 hours, it has taken in 148 people, according to the head of the regional military administration. This was reported by Oleg Sinehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

The Russian army launched a double missile strike on Kharkiv, using “Banderole” missiles. Hits were recorded in the Nemyshlyanskyi and Kyivskyi districts of the city.

Russian troops launched a strike with a jet-powered drone on the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. The strike hit a building housing one of the shopping centers, after which a fire broke out at the scene. One person is known to have been injured.

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