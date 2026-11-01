In the Rivne region, a Russian attack caused a fire in a house; there are casualties

On Sunday, November 1, a residential building caught fire in the Ostroh District of Rivne Oblast following a Russian attack. The fire spread over 100 square meters, and four people were injured as a result of the incident. Rescue workers extinguished the fire.

According to emergency responders, the fire broke out in a residential building in the Ostroh district following yet another Russian attack. The flames spread rapidly and engulfed an area of approximately 100 square meters. “Today in the Ostroh district, a fire broke out in a residential building as a result of yet another enemy attack. The fire covered an area of 100 square meters. Four people were injured in the incident,” the State Emergency Service reported.

Rescue workers arrived at the scene. They quickly extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading further. Four people were injured as a result of the attack. However, the State Emergency Service’s report did not specify their ages, the nature of their injuries, or whether any of the victims required hospitalization.

The circumstances of the incident and the extent of the damage to the building are being investigated. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Rivne region.

On the evening of October 28, Russian troops struck a civilian enterprise in the Rivne region. One man was killed in the attack.

Since the beginning of 2026, the Rivne region has received its 19th evacuation train. This time, 36 people arrived in the region, including three children and six passengers with limited mobility.

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