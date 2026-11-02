US First Lady Melania Trump announced the successful conclusion of a humanitarian pause in hostilities in Oleshky, in the temporarily occupied by Russia territory of Ukraine’s Kherson region. As Anadolu Agency reports, critically needed humanitarian aid was delivered to the city during the operation, and nearly 800 people were evacuated.

Timeline of the humanitarian pause

According to Trump, the ceasefire began on October 27 and ended on November 1, as planned. She called the mission successful and expressed hope that the humanitarian initiative could become a foundation for lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.

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Ombudsman’s statement

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said that the parties fulfilled their commitments throughout the humanitarian operation. According to him, the pause made it possible to deliver aid to Oleshky and safely evacuate civilians who wanted to leave the city.

Lubinets also said that the operation was carried out as part of humanitarian efforts involving Yana Lantratova, the human rights commissioner of the Russian Federation, the aggressor state, and coordinated by the US first lady. According to him, he and Lantratova are exploring opportunities for further humanitarian initiatives.

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